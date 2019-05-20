At least 32 killed in Tajikistan prison riots

At least 32 people, including 29 inmates and three prison guards, were killed in a riot in a prison situated at the outskirts of Dushanbe, Tajikistan's said on Monday.

The riot was organized by alleged members of Islamic State terror organization, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing a statement by the Tajikistani justice ministry, reported news.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, started when a group of inmates captured three prison guards and stabbed them.

According to the ministry, those inmates then released eight others - also alleged IS members - who were in punishment cells and then killed five prisoners to intimidate the other inmates.

The group then set fire to the infirmary and took a group hostage in an attempt to escape the facility.

The statement added that, during the response operation, which was "carried out in accordance with the law", 24 members of the group were "neutralized" while 35 others were arrested. The hostages were freed.

The situation in the prison, which has 1,500 inmates, was under control, Tajikistani authorities said.

The riot follows a similar incident in November of last year in which at least 24 inmates were killed by IS militants.

--IANS

pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)