Super League promoter Bill on Friday announced that global superstar will take on Indian pro- in what promises to be one of the most anticipated bouts in recent history. The blockbuster battle will be held in on July 12.

Khan, a two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medallist will take on the Indian pro at Abdullah City in -- nicknamed the "The Shining Jewel" in a fight that promises to deliver the thrill and excitement that comes with the presence of the British pro in the ring.

"This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. I would like to thank the Saudi government, Seasons and General Authority for giving this opportunity and I am a firm believer in being a great healer. Both fighters just wanna get in there and get the fight on, for me Neeraj is a fighter." Khan said.

Khan's rival, Goyat defeated Mexico's via unanimous decision in a contest at the earlier in April in Goyat, who is the WBC Asia welterweight title-holder, has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date.

"This opportunity is as big as it gets for me. Everything that I have achieved till date wouldn't matter when I enter the ring on July 12 taking on a seasoned, established superstar in Amir. I will be carrying the hopes of 1.2bn on my shoulders who will expect me to bring the title by causing an upset," admitted Goyat.

Since the turn of the year, hosted clash between Series A Champions Juventus and AC Milan, and the inaugural Saudi International golf tournament, which saw the world's top players, including and Justin Rose, compete at the in Abdullah Economic City.

This momentum will be taken to a bold new height when Amir and Goyat step into the ring in Jeddah, thanks to the efforts taken by Seasons and General Sports Authority of

