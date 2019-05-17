Senate confirms Trump official as Justice Department deputy

-
The Senate has voted to confirm Jeffrey Rosen as deputy attorney general, the second-ranking official at the Justice Department.
The vote was 52-45.
Rosen replaces Rod Rosenstein, who left the department last week. Rosentein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller and had overseen his investigation.
Rosenstein's departure was expected after William Barr became attorney general this year.
Rosen was a longtime litigator who served as deputy transportation secretary in the Trump administration.
Democrats raised questions about Rosen's lack of criminal law experience.
Rosen has pointed to his management experience at the Transportation Department and said he was the chief operating officer of the agency with an USD 80 billion-plus budget.
