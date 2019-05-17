JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Prince Harry accepts apology for intrusive images

Power restored in 2,500 households in cyclone-hit Puri
Business Standard

Senate confirms Trump official as Justice Department deputy

AP  |  Washington 

The Senate has voted to confirm Jeffrey Rosen as deputy attorney general, the second-ranking official at the Justice Department.

The vote was 52-45.

Rosen replaces Rod Rosenstein, who left the department last week. Rosentein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller and had overseen his investigation.

Rosenstein's departure was expected after William Barr became attorney general this year.

Rosen was a longtime litigator who served as deputy transportation secretary in the Trump administration.

Democrats raised questions about Rosen's lack of criminal law experience.

Rosen has pointed to his management experience at the Transportation Department and said he was the chief operating officer of the agency with an USD 80 billion-plus budget.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements