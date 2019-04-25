'Avengers: Endgame' gets leaked online

Despite the makers and actors' efforts to save Marvel's much-anticipated film "Avengers: Endgame" from piracy, the movie has been leaked on several websites.

The film's leaked copy came from a Chinese theatrical screening which happened a day ago, variety.com reported on Wednesday.

According to the TorrentFreak, users in began sharing a 1.2-gigabyte file of "Avengers: Endgame" on sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. time on Wednesday.

However, the TorrentFreak's report stated that the quality of the video-cammed pirated copy is particularly bad.

Later, the film reportedly circulated on other platforms such as ThePirateBay and India's TamilRockers.

Directed by Russo brothers, "Avengers: Endgame" is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies. It stars actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and

"Keep those spoilers to yourself," Downey tweeted after the film's copy got leaked online.

The film will release in on Friday. It has already made history in by selling 1 million advance tickets.

