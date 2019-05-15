AWS launches 3rd availability zone in Mumbai Cloud region

-
in a bid to add more customers in the growing Indian market, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of retail giant Amazon, on Wednesday announced the third availability zone in its Mumbai Cloud Region.
The company launched its AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region with two availability zones in 2016 and has seen tremendous growth in adding new customers in the region.
"Today, we announce the third availiability zone in India with the Mumbai Region. We offer over 200 security compliances, more than any other Cloud provider," said Peter DeSantis, Vice President, Global Infrastructure and Customer Support at AWS.
Addressing a packed house during the AWS India Summit here, DeSantis said that over 130,000 databases have been migrated so far globally with AWS.
"AWS offers seamless migration of your workloads. Security is top on our mind," the AWS executive noted.
AWS Mumbai Region has hundreds of thousands of active customers in Indi with the start in 2016 and now has hundreds of thousands more added to its list.
Each Region, a separate geographic area, has multiple, isolated locations known as availability zones. Amazon EC2 provides the ability to place resources, such as instances, and data in multiple locations. Availability zones protect applications and data from data centre failures.
The AWS Cloud spans 65 availability zones within 21 geographic regions around the world, with plans for 12 more availability zones and four more regions in Bahrain, Cape Town, Jakarta, and Milan.
