Bangladeshi actor Anju Ghosh, who joined BJP, is an 'Indian citizen'

Refuting the allegation that the saffron party roped in a Bangladeshi national Ghosh, the BJP on Thursday said that she is an Indian citizen.

Ghosh, known for her role in the high grosser Bangladeshi movie 'Beder Meye Josna', had joined the BJP at the state party headquarters in the presence of its Dilip on Wednesday.

"After joined, Bobby babu (Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim) had laughed saying that BJP has included a Bangladeshi national. I would request him to read and update himself. All documents identify her as an Indian citizen," party's state unit told reporters.

He blamed a section of media for raising questions over Ghosh's citizenship and running the news without "any in-depth research".

Majumdar went on to disclose the details of Ghosh's birth certificate, PAN card, passport, Aadhaar and voter card.

"Her birth certificate issued by (KMC) clearly states that she was born in Kolkata," he said.

Incidentally, and Kolkata had mocked the BJP for including in the party on Wednesday.

"They should first see a person's citizenship before taking them in the party. Had there been any foreign cell of BJP, she could have joined," Hakim had said.

In mid-April during the Lok Sabha elections, there was a huge furore after Bangladesh was seen campaigning for Trinamool's Raiganj constituency candidate,

The BJP had also moved the seeking strong action against another Bangladesh actor, Gazi Abdun Noor, for allegedly campaigning for candidate,

--IANS

bnd/bdc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)