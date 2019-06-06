Court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi Court on Thursday reserved its order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance to record his statement as an accused in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that he would deliver the order on Kejriwal's plea on Friday.

Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar and Mohammad Irshad had requested the court to grant permission to Kejriwal to file written submissions to a questionnaire which was to be part of the statement of the accused.

However, Bidhuri's counsel opposed the plea and sought Kejriwal's personal appearance while recording his statement as an accused in the case.

The court was hearing a defamation complaint filed by Bidhuri which alleged that Kejriwal had made defamatory statements against him, terming him a "criminal", during an interview to a private television channel on July 17, 2015.

Bidhuri told the court that Kejriwal's defamatory statements had maligned his image.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:56 IST

