Court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea

A on Thursday reserved its order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance to record his statement as an accused in a defamation case filed by

said that he would deliver the order on Kejriwal's plea on Friday.

Kejriwal's and had requested the court to grant permission to Kejriwal to file written submissions to a questionnaire which was to be part of the statement of the accused.

However, Bidhuri's opposed the plea and sought Kejriwal's personal appearance while recording his statement as an accused in the case.

The court was hearing a defamation complaint filed by which alleged that Kejriwal had made defamatory statements against him, terming him a "criminal", during an interview to a private television channel on July 17, 2015.

told the court that Kejriwal's defamatory statements had maligned his image.

