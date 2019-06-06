Court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea

-
ALSO READ
Delhi poll body sends notice to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for using Hindi slur against Kejriwal
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri tears into Kejriwal for playing 'dirty politics', stands by 'bhadwa' comment
Raghav Chadha files petition in Delhi HC seeking disqualification of Ramesh Bidhuri
Court admits defamation case against Manoj Tiwari for calling attack on Kejriwal staged
Delhi Court allows exemption plea filed by Kejriwal, 2 other AAP leaders
-
A Delhi Court on Thursday reserved its order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance to record his statement as an accused in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that he would deliver the order on Kejriwal's plea on Friday.
Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar and Mohammad Irshad had requested the court to grant permission to Kejriwal to file written submissions to a questionnaire which was to be part of the statement of the accused.
However, Bidhuri's counsel opposed the plea and sought Kejriwal's personal appearance while recording his statement as an accused in the case.
The court was hearing a defamation complaint filed by Bidhuri which alleged that Kejriwal had made defamatory statements against him, terming him a "criminal", during an interview to a private television channel on July 17, 2015.
Bidhuri told the court that Kejriwal's defamatory statements had maligned his image.
--IANS
ak/akk/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU