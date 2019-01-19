Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day

Security has been beefed up in the city a week before the in the wake of series of attacks on security establishments recently, officials said here on Saturday.

"Security measures have been put in place to ensure the passes off peacefully," the officials said.

They said security has been beefed up in especially in the wake of recent attacks in the city.

"Security forces have been asked to remain alert and more check-points have been erected and vehicles entering the city were being checked randomly," the officials said.

On Friday, terrorists carried out two attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the Lal Chowk area of the city, but there were no reports of any casualty. Earlier on Thursday, militants hurled a grenade on police personnel at here, resulting in to three policemen.

They said a security grid has been put in place around Sher-e- Stadium here the main venue for the January 26 function.

The traffic movement has been restricted near the stadium from Saturday till January 26, the officials said.

Confirming the restrictions, a said the movement of traffic on road stretch from Chowk to Bagh/Gupkar Crossing has been "restricted" till the function.

"Due to security reasons, the road stretch from Chowk up to Bagh / Gupkar Crossing has been restricted for general vehicular movement till 25th of January-2019 and there shall be a separate traffic regulation system for 26th of January-2019 which will be put out in due course of time, the said.

He said the motorists coming from Pantha Chowk and adjacent areas to the city centre should adopt Sonwar- Bagh-Dalgate-M A Road stretch and vice versa to commute.

Motorists coming from and adjacent areas intending to travel towards Pantha Chowk side should adopt Office Crossing-Dalgate-R M Bagh-Sonwar, the said.

Similary, he said, motorists coming from south Kashmir/Pantha Chowk area intending to travel Barzulla/Hyderpora/Rambagh areas are requested to prefer national highway and enter via Natipora/Sanat Nagar.

The spokesman regretted inconvenience caused to the public.

