CISF gets best Republic Day tableau trophy

on Monday presented best tableau trophy to the CISF for showcasing the multi-dimensional functions of the force during parade on January 26, an said.

The (CISF) received the honour during a function organised at the in Delhi Cantonment area for presentation of trophies to the organisations who were adjudged best in different categories during the parade in which the paramilitary force had showcased its tableau after a gap of 11 years

Sitharaman, the chief guest on the occasion, presented "best tableau trophy amongst the ministries and departments of government of India" to the CISF tableau titled "Securing National Assets: 50 Glorious Years", a CISF statement said.

The trophy was received by (Headquarters)

"The CISF tableau showcased the multi-dimensional functions of the force and was the reflection of its aspiration, commitment and dedication towards its mandate. It paid tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi by highlighting CISF security cover to his 'Samadhi' in the front portion. The middle portion illustrated CISF security cover to various government installations like petrochemical plant, nuclear power plant and checking and frisking by CISF personnel.

"Remaining portion showed CISF security to Kishanganga hydro electric project in a highly sensitive area of Jammu and Kashmir, Red Fort, space installation and airports. The female soldier present on the tableau, represented the significant presence of women personnel in the force," said the statement.

CISF congratulated the participants for bringing proud moments to the organisation during the golden jubilee year of CISF.

