Sri Lankan soldiers join drug eradication programme

Hundreds of Sri Lankan soldiers participated in a week-long national drug eradication programme by travelling across the country and raising awareness on the dangers of drug use, the said on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 soldiers took part in the programme which began on January 21, reports

The soldiers distributed leaflets, educated students and people on the dangers of drug use and addiction.

on Monday requested members of the armed forces, police and civil security to help free the country from the clutches of in the same manner in which they successfully defeated the Tamil Tiger terrorists in 2009.

Sirisena said he aims to free from drugs by 2020.

--IANS

ksk/mr

