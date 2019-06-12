TMC settling Rohingyas in Bengal: State BJP chief

West BJP on Wednesday accused the state's ruling (TMC) of illegally settling Rohingya refugees along the India- border in the area and said his party would not let that happen.

Referring to the killing of two BJP workers in North 24 district's Sandeshkhali area last week, Ghosh claimed that the main accused in that case was a local Trinamool leader, who had also helped Rohingyas to illegally migrate to those parts of

"Around 10-12 kilometres of India- border in the area has become like Sheikh Sahjahan, a Trinamool block President, who led the killing of our workers in Sandeshkhali, had also played a leading role in Rohingya infiltration in that area and kept them in temporary camps," Ghosh said at a press conference at the state here.

"Now, families in that area are being threatened to leave because there is a plan to settle in more Rohingya refugees there. But the BJP will not let that happen as long as it is here," he said.

He also claimed that the police could not arrest as he was being protected by senior TMC leaders in the district.

Two BJP workers and one TMC activist were killed in a major clash between the two parties in Sandeshkhali last Saturday. The BJP says that two of its activists are still missing.

The BJP also took a dig at Minister for having unveiled a bust of 19th century Bengali social reformer Iswarchandra Vidyasagar at a city college on Tuesday. The original bust of the icon was vandalised during BJP Amit Shah's rally about a month ago.

"She instructed the Vidyasagar bust to be vandalised and then she herself reinstalled it. She walked in a procession along with the city intellectuals. It was a drama. Shame on Mamata Banerjee," Ghosh said.

The BJP claimed that while post-poll violence in the state was claiming lives every day, Banerjee was trying to divert people's attention from the issue.

Ghosh said for him as the state BJP chief, it was "unfortunate" that almost everyday a BJP was getting murdered in the state. He said Banerjee's attempt to run the state through "violence and intimidation" would not work for long.

--IANS

