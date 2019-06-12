Cabinet approves extension of President's Rule in J&K

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months from July 3.
The present term of President's Rule will expire on July 2 and the state Governor Satya Pal Malik has recommended that the President Rule in the State may be extended for a further period of six months.
--IANS
ps/prs
