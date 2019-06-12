JUST IN
Cabinet approves extension of President's Rule in J&K

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months from July 3.

The present term of President's Rule will expire on July 2 and the state Governor Satya Pal Malik has recommended that the President Rule in the State may be extended for a further period of six months.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 20:58 IST

