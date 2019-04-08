Trinamool candidate Mausam Noor's movable assets up 193%

Mausam Noor, who has recently switched over to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool and is seeking re-election from the Uttar (North) constituency, has shown a whopping 193 per cent increase in her movable assets to over Rs 52.91 lakh, as compared to about Rs 18.03 lakh she declared in 2014.

In her affidavit, she has declared worth Rs 12.21 lakh, cash in hand of Rs 90,450, with total sum assured of about Rs 22 lakhs, and investments worth Rs 9.93 lakh in bonds, shares, debentures or other instruments.

Noor is the niece of late A.B.A. Ghani Khan Choudhury, who served as under Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and

She possesses 80 grams of gold approximately valued at about Rs 2.48 lakh and three cars.

Noor, who has been the from Uttar since 2009, has declared immovable assets, including shares in a commercial establishment and residential building in Malda, with aggregate value of about Rs 74 lakh.

The declared value of her immovable assets in 2019 is same as that shown in 2014.

Overall, her assets, both movable and immovable, currently stand at Rs 1.26 crore, up by 37 per cent from Rs 92.03 lakh declared in 2014.

An by profession, Noor has declared that although there are a few criminal cases against her, she has, however, not been convicted for any criminal offence.

--IANS

bdc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)