'Betting high on Modi's return'

Bookies in district have predicted a near sweep by the BJP in Rajasthan, saying it could get 20-22 seats in the state while the would get the remaining 3-5 seats.

The BJP has a strong presence in the most crucial seat of is where Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat faces Ashok Gehlot's son from the

While the betting rate on a Shekhawat win is 80 paise, that on Vaibhav is Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 which indicates that BJP has strong chances to win here, said a bookie on condition of anonymity.

He informed that the bookies were all out over the weekend to collect data and make a clear analysis at an all- level.

He further said that the BJP would garner over 250 seats in while the would be limited to 70 seats. "We all are betting high on Narendra Modi's return as the The rate for his coming back as the is one paisa in the market," he said.

Earlier, there was a prediction of 18-20 seats for the BJP in which has now gone higher to 20-22 seats.

The BJP will come big in Bengal this time, he said, with the present rates of 10 paise predicting a big gain for the party there. Except one southern state (which he did not name), BJP should do well in the other southern states, he added.

The Modi factor dominates the nation and hence one should not be surprised if the BJP crosses the tally of 300+ seats, he said, adding that out of the 542 seats, 42 were likely to go to Independents and other small parties.

"When we research, one person speaks in favour of the Congress while nine speak of the Modi factor. This forms the base of our result," he noted.

Speaking on Rajasthan, he said, "It is very strange that could not find any star for his son in and hence had to make his own efforts. The differences between Gehlot and Deputy also became evident when the latter did not go to campaign for Vaibhav and only went for his office inauguration."

