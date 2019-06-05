JUST IN
Business Standard

Bhandarkar shares photograph with Yogi Adityanath

IANS  |  Mumbai 

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photograph of himself along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who turned 47 on Wednesday.

The filmmaker on Wednesday posted a photograph of meeting Adityanath and captioned it: "Birthday greetings to Honourable CM of UP. May you continue your endeavour for social development, law & order and economic growth in UP. May God keep you healthy..."

Bhandarkar made his directorial debut with "Trishakti" in 1999 and later rose to fame with film "Chandni Bar", which won him his first National Film Award.

He received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for "Page 3" and "Traffic Signal" respectively. His last silver screen outing was in 2017 with "Indu Sarkar".

--IANS

dc/sim/mr

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 15:54 IST

