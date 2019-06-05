Bhandarkar shares photograph with Yogi Adityanath

National Award-winning filmmaker shared a photograph of himself along with Yogi Adityanath, who turned 47 on Wednesday.

The filmmaker on Wednesday posted a photograph of meeting Adityanath and captioned it: "Birthday greetings to Honourable CM of UP. May you continue your endeavour for social development, law & order and economic growth in UP. May God keep you healthy..."

made his directorial debut with "Trishakti" in 1999 and later rose to fame with film "Chandni Bar", which won him his first National Film Award.

He received for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for "Page 3" and "Traffic Signal" respectively. His last silver screen outing was in 2017 with "Indu Sarkar".

