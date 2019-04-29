BJP complains to EC against Rahul

The BJP on Monday complained to the against for violating code of conduct by making malicious allegations against and BJP

The BJP cited the March 29 speech Rahul made in Yamunanagar, saying he alleged the PM took away Rs 30,000 cr from youth and gave it to an industrialist and on April 10 he mischievously quoted the SC to support his allegations against the PM.

"In a contempt petition filed in the has accepted that his statement is false and he expressed 'regret' over his false statement," said the BJP memrorandum.

The memorandum said Rahul went on to accuse BJP of being a "murder accused" and attacked his family members, who have nothing to do with

"In making references to Jay Shah, violated the code," the BJP said, adding "these are but just a few instances of brazen and utterly false allegations."

--IANS

amit/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)