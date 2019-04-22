BJP fields Puri from Amritsar, repeats four Delhi MPs

A day after met Shah, giving indication that he may be fielded from Amritsar, the party on Sunday announced Puri as its candidate from the seat.

Puri has replaced Arun Jaitley, who unsuccessfully contested from in 2014. Jaitley has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections this year citing health reasons.

The also announced as its candidate from the parliamentary constituency, replacing Sumitra Mahajan, who had said that she would not contest the polls this time. Lalwani is the of the Development Authority.

This was BJP's 23rd list for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Puri and Lalwani, the party also repeated it's four sitting MPs from Delhi, including from Chandni Chowk.

The party has also re-nominated BJP chief from Northeast Delhi, Pravesh Singh Verma from West and from South

The BJP, which won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014, is yet to release the names of three more candidates from the national capital.

According to sources, the BJP is set to field cricketer-turned-politician from the parliamentary seat by replacing its sitting

The saffron party also announced the candidature of Harinarayan Rajbhar from the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in

--IANS

aks/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)