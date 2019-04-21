Election to Odisha's Patkura assembly seat adjourned

Election to the Assembly constituency in Odisha's district has been adjourned following the death of Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla, a said on Sunday.

informed the that the has adjourned the election schedule in accordance with the provision contained in Section 52 (1) (C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The election to the Assembly constituency was scheduled to be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

The informed that election for the constituency has been adjourned till the next date of notification for elections to be issued by the

Sitting MLA and BJD candidate Agarwalla died at a private hospital here on Saturday.

is contesting as BJP's candidate for the Assembly seat while Jayant Mohapatra is the candidate.

