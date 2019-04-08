BJP reiterates commitment to core issues

The BJP on Monday reiterated its commitment on its core ideological issues - construction of a grand at Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in and Uniform Civil Code - in its Lok Sabha election manifesto.

With the tagline "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" (Committed India, Strong India), the "Sankalp Patra" was unveiled at the party headquarters by Narendra Modi, and union ministers Rajnath Singh, and among others.

"We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the in Ayodhya," the manifesto said.

The party said that in the last five years, it made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in through decisive actions and a firm policy.

"We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of

"We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state," the BJP said.

The manifesto pledged to make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan- occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb.

The manifesto reiterated that it was committed to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times.

"Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women."

The BJP said it was committed to a Citizenship Amendment Bill but insisted that it would make all efforts to clarify the issue to people from the north-east states who have expressed apprehensions regarding the legislation.

Building a at the site of the razed in has been one of the core issues for the BJP and the larger Sangh Parivar along with a Uniform Civil Code and abrogation of Article 370.

