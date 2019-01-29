Bluetooth-based location tracking to improve with new feature

In a bid to improve location-based services, the Special Interest Group (SIG) is adding a new feature to the version 5.1, combining its existing object- technology with direction to enable a device to a centimetre-level location accuracy.

By including the new feature, could add support for device direction capability, the SIG wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Bluetooth-enabled and positioning systems use the technology to determine the physical location of devices with real-time locating systems (RTLS) and like personal property tags as well as point-of-interest (PoI) information solutions.

Right now, Bluetooth systems track items by measuring their signal strength within the high accuracy range of one and 10 meters.

" is one of the fastest growing solution areas for and the Bluetooth community continues to seek ways to further grow this market with that better address market needs worldwide," said Mark Powell, Executive Director,

The new feature is intended to help Bluetooth enable the deployment of improved in the existing markets and expand its use-opportunities for newer apps and cases.

"Location-based services are forecasted to reach over 400 million products per year by 2022," Powell added.

While the tool -- that is used to qualify new Bluetooth products is being updated to support this feature, version 5.1 of the Bluetooth core specification has been made available to the developers.

Founded in September 1998, the is the standards organisation that oversees the development of Bluetooth standards and the licensing of and trademarks to manufacturers.

