Cabinet approves creation of sixth deputy CAG post

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved creation of an additional post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Coordination, Communication and Information System) in the office of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.
The position in pay level 17 was created by abolishing one STS level post, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. At present, the country's top auditor has five posts of deputy CAGs.
"The Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General shall oversee the coordination among state audits, audit of telecommunication and to coordinate the various information systems initiatives within the Indian Audit and Accounts Department," the ministry said.
The expenditure on account of creation of this post will be about Rs 21 lakh.
--IANS
mgu/rs/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
