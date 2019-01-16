Calendars, books distributed at Kumbh brags of BJP government's feat

Thousands of posters, books, leaflets and calendars, counting the achievements of programmes introduced and promoted by the NDA government at the Centre, and bearing photographs of him and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are being distributed to the devotees thronging the ongoing here in this historic city that was recently renamed by the BJP government.

One such book, titled "Vikash evam Vishwas ki Nayi Misaal" (New Landmark of Development and Trust", bears the pictures of Modi, and Yogi on the cover page, has also been brought out by the Information division of the UP government.

The book claims that has emerged as the foundation of New India, and heaps tons of praises on the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in the state.

Highlighting the condition of law and order in the state, it claims that in the last one and a half years there has been peace and communal harmony among people of various religions, residing in the state.

These books make no mention of numerous cases of lynchings, cow vigilantism and other instances of disharmony that have been widely reported in the media.

Calendars bearing photographs of Modi and Yogi, in two sizes -- meant for hanging on the wall and carrying in the pocket -- are also being distributed to the visitors.

These physical freebies to visitors are joined by a slew of hoardings bearing the photographs of the two leaders that dot the by-lanes as well as the bathing ghats of the Kumbh nagri (city).

The Kumbh Mela, 2019 is being held from January 15 to March 4, with six important bathing dates (Shahi Snan).

Makar Sankranti, which fell on Tuesday, was the first of these dates for bathing, and officials expect over 15 crore devotees to take the holy dip this year.

--IANS

ss/in/vsc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)