Campaigning ends in Manipur for phase II of polls

Campaigning ended at 4 p.m. on Tuesday for the Inner constituency, which goes to the polls on April 18. The BJP and the Opposition are the major players in the multi-cornered poll battle in Inner

Polling for the Outer constituency, reserved for the tribals, was held on April 11 and recorded over 82 per cent voting. has demanded repolling in 196 polling stations in Outer Manipur alleging rampant proxy voting. However, Returning has recommended repolling in only 19 polling stations.

said that police and central forces deployed in the Outer constituency will be redeployed in the Inner constituency. "Police are conducting cordon and across Imphal to round up insurgents. There will be no law and order problem during the April 18 polls," he said.

Singh also assured that there will be no repeat of the April 11 incident, when reporters with EC authorised letters were not allowed to enter the polling booths in Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts.

