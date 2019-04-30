Twitter expands premium live-streaming video lineup

has announced premium content deals with Univision, The Wall Street Journal, NFL, ESPN, and for livestreaming videos on its platform.

The deals, announced at Twitter's "Digital Content NewFronts" event on Monday, will showcase new live and on demand premium video programming, offering advertisers new opportunities to connect with influential and receptive audiences, the company said in a statement.

"Together with our partners, we developed this new slate of programming specifically for our audiences, and designed the content to fuel even more robust conversation on Twitter," said Kay Madati, Global and of

New collaborations were announced across news, sports, gaming and entertainment.

and announced to launch a content partnership for Spanish-language audiences in the US to better serve the Hispanic community.

As part of a multi-year partnership extension with Twitter, will continue to programme video highlights, breaking news and analysis, and will also include new live shows anchored around tentpole events.

" is launching WSJ What's Now, a new franchise that will bring enterprise reporting, business analysis and markets insights to Twitter in an original video format," the company announced.

For the first time, TIME will develop content exclusive to Twitter to bring exclusive insight into the discussion around Person of the Year and TIME 100, including live streams, Moments and more.

"Using a series of short-form livestreams on Twitter, MTV will ask fans to decide which audience member they'd like to watch on a live reaction cam or follow backstage and behind-the-scenes during the show's biggest moments," said Twitter.

Twitter already has with CNN, Marvel and the Drone Racing League, among others.

"Aligning with premium video content on Twitter is the way for brands to move at the speed of culture and connect to the most valuable audiences when they are most receptive," said Sarah Personette, of Client Solutions.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)