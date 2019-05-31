CBI court gives 2-year jail term to ex-SAIL executive

-
A court here on Friday handed down a two-year prison sentence to a former Deputy Manager of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) who has been convicted for corruption.
The Special Judge CBI Cases here sentenced the then Deputy Manager of SAIL N.K Biswas, who was posted at the state-run company's Raw Material Department (RMD) in the Bhawanathpur Lime Stone Mines in Jharkhand's Garhwa, to two years rigorous imprisonment plus a fine of Rs 10,000.
The court also sentenced Sourabh Agarwal and Gaurav Agarwal, both partners of M/s Anil Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra to undergo three years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case against them on allegations of entering into conspiracy for awarding 19 NCL contracts worth Rs 6.82 crore to M/S Anil Kumar on the basis of false past experience certificates purported to have been issued by the raw material department of the Steel Authority of India at Garhwa between 2003-06.
The CBI had filed a chargesheet on May 31, 2012, against the accused under the sections for cheating, criminal conspiracy and several other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
