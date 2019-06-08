Centre appoints acting CJ of MP High Court, disregards SC Collegium recommendation

Disregarding the recommendations of the Collegium, the Centre has notified the appointment of as the acting of the with effect from June 10.

On May 10, the Collegium headed by of Ranjan Gogoi had recommended Justice A.A. Kureshi, currently the senior-most at the Gujarat High Court, as the most suitable candidate to be appointed as the of the

Regarding Kureshi's appointment, the Collegium had said: "Justice is the senior-most from and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the The Collegium resolves to recommend accordingly."

The Collegium's decision came as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice was scheduled to retire on June 9.

Though, the Collegium recommendation is pending, the Centre issued a notification stating, "by the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the is pleased to appoint Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, senior-most of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 10 June, 2019 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth, Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court".

The Centre is yet to approve the elevation of Justice R S Chauhan, who was recommended by the Collegium to be elevated as Chief Justice of the

Justice Chauhan is the senior-most judge in the and at present is functioning in the as

Similarly, the Centre is also yet to clear the elevation of Justice V Ramasubramanian, the senior-most judge in the Madras High Court, who has been recommended to be elevated as the Chief Justice of the

