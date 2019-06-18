Delhi court extends NIA custody of terror funding accused by 7 days

A court on Tuesday allowed the (NIA) to quiz for seven days in connection with the Pakistan-based (FIF) terror funding case.

extended Dharampuria's custody for another seven days.

He was presented before the court on expiry of his earlier five-day NIA custody.

Dharampuria, a resident of Gujarat's Valsad, was arrested from the airport on June 12.

Dharampuria had been hiding in for long. The NIA had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and he was detained at the here on his arrival from

This was the fifth arrest in the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by operators to their associates through hawala operators to create unrest in

The NIA registered the terror funding case on July 2, 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). As per the case, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from operatives based abroad and using the same to further terror activities.

The FIF was established in 1990 by 26/11 attacks mastermind and Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is a designated "global terrorist".

The US also designated FIF as a terrorist entity in 2010. It is a front organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror group proscribed under UAPA.

--IANS

ak/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)