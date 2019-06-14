'Chacha Cricket' yearns for 'Imran-Kapil Trophy'

Pakistan's 'Chacha Cricket' aka has expressed his wish to witness the unique 'Imran-Kapil Trophy' between and at a neutral venue in recognition and honour of the legendary duo of and

In a stint of 50 years, 'Chacha Cricket', the most celebrated and oldest fan of Pakistan, who has seen generations coming and going on the pitches but his dream to witness the honour giving momentous match is still due.

The tournament will not only honour the celebrated captains of the most riveted team-match but will also take the 'Border-Gavaskar' legacy ahead.

Speaking on the sidelines of Global Fan Awards, 'Chacha Cricket' resonated: "Over 50 years, 500 matches and countless memories, I am very emotional to get my first Global Award as a fan. This award will inspire a lot of upcoming fans from across the world."

"I personally feel two of the greatest winning captains deserve to be immortalised via an annual bilateral series between and at a neutral venue that will keep the memories intact and young forever in the minds and hearts of fans," he added.

and have not played any bilateral series since January 2013. Both the teams have, however, met several times in the multilateral events.

On Sunday, the greatest rivalry will be again on full display when the two Asian neighbours face each other in the 'mother of all clashes' in the ongoing at the Old Trafford in

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)