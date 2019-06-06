Cheaper rates of credit for exporters soon: Minister

on Thursday said that the issue of easier availability of credit at cheaper rates to exporters will be resolved expeditiously.

While briefing the media here after chairing a joint meeting of the Board of Trade and Council of Trade Development & Promotion, the Union of Commerce and Industry and Railways said that customs clearances will be made quicker by installing scanners at all the major ports.

The added that robust mechanism for "Track & Trace" in pharma sector will be implemented in three months, while a new scheme to rebate state and central taxes and levies will be rolled out in three months and will be implemented in a phased manner for all the sectors.

A statement said that during the day-long deliberations, specific action points for the implementation of new 'Agricultural Export Policy', reducing logistics costs, improving ease of doing business in all states, increasing domestic and reducing imports were identified.

"States were urged to finalise their export strategies at the earliest, keeping in view their state specific requirements and advantages," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, urged industry representatives and exports bodies to stop depending on crutches of subsidies and grants from the and strive to make industries more competitive and self-reliant.

