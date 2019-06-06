Piyush Goyal asks industry leaders to become globally competitive

The Indian industry must strive to become globally competitive at a time when several countries are placing trade barriers to protect their markets, of Commerce and Industry Goyal said on Thursday.

He also urged state governments, export promotion councils and industry bodies to make all efforts to engage with the world from a position of strength.

" and the world are now going through challenging times due to trade barriers and falling economic growth. Therefore there is a greater need for focused efforts to maintain our position and grow in world trade," said Goyal while addressing a joint meeting of the Board of Trade (BoT) and the (CTDP).

He urged the representatives of industry and exports bodies to stop depending on subsidies and grants from the and strive to make the industry more competitive and self-reliant.

When production takes place on a large scale, domestic and businesses grow. This leads to import substitution and improves quality of products, said the giving the example of LED bulbs which are now available at affordable rates.

Goyal said many countries are willing to invest in as it offers a huge market. "The time for incremental growth targets has ended and now needs to leapfrog in order to improve its global standing and ensure that the benefits of growth reach the last citizen at the bottom of the pyramid," he said.

The meeting was attended by of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, and officials from various government departments.

.

