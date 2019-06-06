In TN, shops can be open 24 hours a day

The government has allowed shops with a minimum of 10 employees to be open 24 hours all days in a year, subject to certain conditions. A government order was issued recently.

According to the order issued under the Shops and Establishment Act 1947, all shops and establishments employing 10 or more persons can be kept open for 24 hours all days in a year for a period of three years from May 28.

As per the order, every employee will be given one-day holiday on rotational basis and wages, including overtime wages, are to be credited to the employee's

According to the order, an employee will not be allowed to work for more than eight hours a day and 48 hours in any week. The period of work for an employee in a day will not exceed ten-and-a-half hours, including overtime and 57 hours in a week.

The order states that penal action will be taken in case of violation.

In respect of woman employees, she will not be allowed to work after 8 p.m. on any day in normal circumstances. A woman employee can be allowed to work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. after getting a written consent and provision of adequate protection for her dignity, honour and safety.

will be provided to a woman employee if she works in shifts and there should be rest room, lockers, wash rooms and other basic amenities.

--IANS

vj/prs

