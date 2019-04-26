Chidambarams interim protection from arrest extended

A special court here on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest for former and his son till May 6 in the Aircel- deal case.

This is the fourth time in a month that the court has extended the protection to the Chidambarams.

The court had issued a similar order on February 18, extending the protection till March 8 which was later extended till March 25 and thereafter till April 26.

The (CBI) and the (ED) are probing how Chidambaram got clearance from the (FIPB) for the Aircel- deal in 2006 when his father was the Union

The ED on October 25, 2018, had filed a chargesheet naming him and a few others in the case.

Last July, the CBI had filed another chargesheet against 18 persons.

