Chidambarams interim protection from arrest extended

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A special court here on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest for former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti till May 6 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

This is the fourth time in a month that the court has extended the protection to the Chidambarams.

The court had issued a similar order on February 18, extending the protection till March 8 which was later extended till March 25 and thereafter till April 26.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

The ED on October 25, 2018, had filed a chargesheet naming him and a few others in the case.

Last July, the CBI had filed another chargesheet against 18 persons.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 19:22 IST

