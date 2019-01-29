Coming out as bisexual made me lose auditions: Bella Thorne

Hollywood is not ready for bisexual stars, according to

The "Blended" star opened up about her gender-fluid love life last year (2018), and now says her big reveal cost her roles, reports aceshowiz.com

"There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about it... There was someone who, right after I came out, cancelled my audition," she told

She added: "It's not like anybody comes up to you and says, 'Well, you're gay so I'm not going to hire you'. I haven't had that.

"But you can just tell by the way that people act differently around you, the way they treat you differently, the way that they look at you or the way that they tip toe around certain subjects because they are walking on eggshells. In this business, that behaviour makes it all very obvious."

But the unspoken fall-out has not prompted to dial down her duel romance with and

"I don't think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana. We joke around about poly, but we aren't in the sense that we don't put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is," she said.

