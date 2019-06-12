Congress leaders not ready for alliance in UP

leaders from 40 districts in have asked the party leadership not to opt for alliance with other parties in future.

Party leaders, who met and in Bhuyemau Guest house in on Wednesday, said that the party should make an effort to stand on its own feet.

Former Dr Sanjay Sinh, who was present at the meeting, told reporters, "All those present were of the unanimous view that we should move ahead without forging any alliances. We need to strengthen the and motivate the workers."

and were in on Wednesday on a visit.

A meeting of Congress candidates and office bearers from 40 districts of eastern had also taken place on Wednesday.

Some of the candidates spoke of EVM glitches that thay said had given the BJP an edge.

"Some of us told the leaders that people voted for Congress but the result favoured the BJP. Other leaders said that the communal factor polarised votes which led to Congress defeat," said a candidate who did not wish to be identified.

also asked party workers about the upcoming bye-elections to 12 Assembly seats and majority of them felt that the party should contest the seats with renewed confidence.

It is noteworthy that earlier, party leaders felt that the Congress should avoid contesting the bye-elections since another defeat would further demoralise the cadres.

will host a dinner in in which 2,500 party workers have been invited.

This is Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli after the Lok Sabha elections.

Rae Bareli was the only seat that the Congress won in in the recent elections.

