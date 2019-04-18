Congress questions suspension over PM chopper check

-
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Thursday asked the Election Commission (EC) why did it suspend a General Observer for allegedly checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.
"There have been instances where during polls the EC was allowed to check convoys of both current and former Congress Presidents. The Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees can't be frisked personally.
"Why suspend an officer for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some," Patel tweeted.
"The question is simple. If SPG protectees of the Congress party can be subjected to inspection, why is the same not applicable to the BJP," he asked.
The EC on Wednesday suspended General Observer Mohammed Mohsin for allegedly checking Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.
The poll panel said that Mohsin had acted contrary to the instructions of the EC concerning the SPG protectees.
A Karnataka cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Mohsin was deputed as a General Observer working under the supervision of the poll panel in Odisha.
Modi had visited Odisha on Tuesday where he addressed two election rallies in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.
