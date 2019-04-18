Congress questions suspension over PM chopper check

Senior leader and MP on Thursday asked the (EC) why did it suspend a Observer for allegedly checking Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.

"There have been instances where during polls the EC was allowed to check convoys of both current and former Presidents. The (SPG) protectees can't be frisked personally.

"Why suspend an for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some," Patel tweeted.

"The question is simple. If SPG protectees of the party can be subjected to inspection, why is the same not applicable to the BJP," he asked.

The EC on Wednesday suspended Observer for allegedly checking Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.

The poll panel said that Mohsin had acted contrary to the instructions of the EC concerning the SPG protectees.

A of the (IAS), Mohsin was deputed as a Observer working under the supervision of the poll panel in Odisha.

Modi had visited Odisha on Tuesday where he addressed two election rallies in Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.

