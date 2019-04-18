Replace Pompeo from nuclear talks: N Korea tells US

on Thursday called on the US to replace as head of its team negotiating for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, said.

official said in the event that bilateral talks resume, would like to be replaced with a "more careful and mature" negotiator, news quoted the Korean (KCNA) as saying.

He said talks could become complicated if was involved in the discussions, adding whenever the US "pokes his nose talks between the two countries go wrong, without any results".

Kwon also said relations between US and North Korean leader were good, and Kim was pleased about that fact.

Pyongyang's request came the same day that announced that Kim had overseen the testing of a new tactical guided weapon -- a short-range weapon designed for battlefield in combat scenarios.

Experts believe the weapon could be a cruise missile, the use of which has not been banned by the UN resolutions against

The failure to reach an agreement at the Trump-Kim summit in in February revolved around the number of North Korean nuclear assets to be dismantled against the volume of sanctions that the US would alleviate as a corresponding measure.

wanted the to dismantle its missiles and and biological weapons programmes before granting concessions, while called for the lifting of much of the sanctions in exchange for dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear facility, which the US considered insufficient.

Since then, and have been firm on their respective positions, although each have expressed willingness to keep the dialog open to work out their differences gradually, including a possibility of organising another Trump-Kim summit.

--IANS

ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)