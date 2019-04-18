BJP's Pradhan throws tantrums over chopper checking

In the backdrop of the poll body suspending an for allegedly checking Narendra Modi's helicopter, a video of losing cool during a similar scanning of his has gone viral on

Pradhan was seen engaging in a verbal duel with the flying squad and the police after he was approached for inspection of his in Odisha's Sambalpur on Tuesday.

The was to attend Modi's rally. Pradhan was seen demanding documents from the inspecting team.

However, BJP sources later claimed that the flying squad did finally conduct the inspection after the incident.

Juxtaposed on the social medai are also a set of videos showing a similar team of the flying squad checking (BJD) Naveen Patnaik's in Rourkela on that same day.

Patnaik wass seen extending full cooperation and waiting in the chopper till the checking concluded. He was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow.

The has since suspended Observer with immediate effect for allegedly checking the chopper of the in Sambalpur.

Mohsin, a of the (IAS), was suspended for acting contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning protectees.

Meanwhile, (BJD) has also moved the (CEO) demanding action against the for allegedly misbehaving with government officers on election duty.

"It was seen that misbehaved and prevented government officers from checking his helicopter and a sealed suitcase, which was being done as part of normal election duty checking," said the BJD.

