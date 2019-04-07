Congress, TRS hand-in-glove with anti-nationals: Yogi

-
ALSO READ
Telangana: Congress spokesperson Krishank resigns from party, to join TRS
TDP defends alliance with Congress for T'gana assembly polls
N T Rama Rao's grand daughter files nomination papers
Cong, regional parties in T'gana, AP have played with people's sentiments: Adityanath
Congress attacks UP government over spiralling crimes
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that both the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were hand-in-glove with anti-nationals.
Campaigning for his Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana, he slammed the two parties for "encouraging elements and activities which endanger national security".
Addressing election rallies at Peddapalli and Yellareddy, he targeted the ruling TRS for being in alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is known for "anti-India utterances and actions".
"Their alliance poses a serious challenge to the security of Telangana and India," he said.
He alleged that the way the TRS ruled the state for five years, it appears that the party wants to establish "Nizam Shahi" to enslave the people once again.
Adityanath told the people that a vote for Congress would strengthen terrorists, Maoists and separatist and derail the development and the vote for the TRS would strengthen the Owaisi brothers, who head the MIM.
The UP Chief Minister came down heavily on Congress for its election manifesto, saying its promise to take away special powers of the armed forces and do away with the sedition law would take the country on the path of destruction.
"Under the Congress rule, terrorists were treated with biryani but BJP is responding them with bullets. On the other hand, the TRS has announced 12 percent reservation for Muslims," he said and pointed out that there is no room for religion-based reservation in the Constitution.
He alleged that Congress during its rule had tied the hands of army and did not give free hand to scientists. "The BJP government conducted surgical strike and destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan by carrying out aerial strike and it also targeted a satellite in the space to demonstrate the country's capability to give befitting reply to the enemy," he added.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU