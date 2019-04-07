Congress, TRS hand-in-glove with anti-nationals: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday alleged that both the and the were hand-in-glove with anti-nationals.

Campaigning for his in Telangana, he slammed the two parties for "encouraging elements and activities which endanger national security".

Addressing election rallies at Peddapalli and Yellareddy, he targeted the ruling TRS for being in alliance with the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is known for "anti- utterances and actions".

"Their alliance poses a serious challenge to the security of Telangana and India," he said.

He alleged that the way the TRS ruled the state for five years, it appears that the party wants to establish "Nizam Shahi" to enslave the people once again.

Adityanath told the people that a for would strengthen terrorists, Maoists and separatist and derail the development and the for the TRS would strengthen the Owaisi brothers, who head the MIM.

The UP came down heavily on for its election manifesto, saying its promise to take away special powers of the armed forces and do away with the would take the country on the path of destruction.

"Under the Congress rule, terrorists were treated with biryani but BJP is responding them with bullets. On the other hand, the TRS has announced 12 percent reservation for Muslims," he said and pointed out that there is no room for religion-based reservation in the Constitution.

He alleged that Congress during its rule had tied the hands of army and did not give free hand to scientists. "The BJP government conducted surgical strike and destroyed terrorist camps in by carrying out aerial strike and it also targeted a satellite in the space to demonstrate the country's capability to give befitting reply to the enemy," he added.

