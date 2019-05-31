New Andhra CM goes for major shake-up in administration

A day after taking oath as the Minister, Mohan Reddy has gone for a major shake-up in the administration, shunting out the police and four Secretaries in the Minister's Office.

As expected, Jagan Reddy carried out the rejig in the top echelons of the police department, replacing General of Police (DGP) R.P. Thakur with Damodar

Thakur, who was considered close to Jagan's predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu, was posted as Commissioner, & Stationery and Stores Purchase, considered a loop posting.

late Thursday issued orders appointing Sawang as the

Sawang, who is Director, & Enforcement Department, was given full additional charge as the new DGP. He is eventually expected to take regular charge as the chief.

Hours after his appointment, Sawang met Jagan Reddy at the latter's office and discussed the law and order situation in the state.

Jagan Reddy is understood to have given him necessary instructions on reshuffle in the police administration.

In another major reshuffle, the new government transferred A.B. Venkateswara Rao, General, (ACB). He was directed to report to the Department for further posting.

Kumar Vishwajeet, Additional General, Intelligence, was given full additional charge as Director General, ACB, until further orders.

Venkateswara Rao was Additional Director General, Intelligence, when the shunted him out in April following a complaint by Jagan's that he was supporting the ruling (TDP).

The new government also shunted out four IAS officials from the

They are Satish Chandra, to CM, G. Sai Prasad, Principal to CM, M. Girija Shankar and Adusimilli V. Rajamouli, both Secretaries to CM. They were directed to report to for further postings.

Solomon Arokia Raj, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, was posted as Secretary to the Shamsher Singh Rawat, to Government, Social Welfare, was transferred and posted as Principal,

P. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Special Grade (Retd), was appointed as on Special Duty to the

All the orders were issued by Subrahmanyam, who is likely to continue on the top post.

He was appointed as Chief Secretary by the after shunting out A.C. Punetha on charges of allegedly defying the poll panel's order on transfer of some officials.

--IANS

ms/mr

