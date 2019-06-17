The Qatari national team, headed by Spain's Felix Sanchez, secured an unexpected 2-2 draw against Paraguay, fighting back from a two-goal deficit and notching their first ranking point ever in Copa America action in

On Sunday, the Paraguayan squad coached by - who made his official debut at the helm of the Albirroja as the Paraguayan team is known - got on the board first just four minutes into play on a arrow-straight and powerful penalty kick by striker after Qatar's Portuguese-born blocked a header by with his arm, reports news.

As first half play unfolded, had an excellent chance to draw even in the 16th minute but was unable to sink a cross from Abdelkarim Hassan and right at the halftime whistle Almoez Ali had a good chance blocked by goaltender

Nevertheless, throughout the match, the Qataris showed good organisation and good possession skills but -- at first -- were unable to display the drive and aggression that the Paraguayans brought to the pitch.

Minutes after play resumed, probed and then drove only to see Cardozo's second goal ruled invalid using the VAR.

But the South Americans widened their lead on a powerful curling blast by Derlis Gonzalez in the 56th minute that got by goaltender

It looked like a steep mountain to climb - perhaps too steep - for the Qataris, invited guests at the Copa America but who took home the trophy in their debut outing at the Asian Cup earlier this year.

But the Middle Eastern team mounted an incredible comeback and brought themselves even with their Group B rivals on an initial goal by Almoez Ali, the team's top scorer in the Asian Cup with nine tallies, who curled in a nicely executed shot in the 68th minute from 20 meters.

Then, it was Boualem Khoukhi's turn to drive for a second score, managing to fire a shot-on-goal that hit Fernandez on the knee, arching up into the air only to be semi-intercepted by defender Rodrigo Rojas, who tried to knock it clear on a header but instead wound up popping it into the top of his own net, managing to get himself tangled in the twine and apparently injuring his shoulder.

lead Group B with three points after the first day of Copa America play, having downed on late goals by Roger Martinez, in the 70th minute, and Duvan Zapata in the 86th minute. As a result, are bringing up the rear of the group with zero points, while the Paraguayans and Qataris stand with one point apiece.

The second day of play for Group B is scheduled for June 19, with facing off against and going up against

