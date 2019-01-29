Cycling, treadmill workstations promote health and cut stress

Want to improve health, reduce and boost of your employees? Try active workstations like cycling and as they also boost physiological changes in the body than sitting or standing workstations, researchers suggests.

Long sitting hours at work place can put people at various health risks like obesity, and as well as various

The study, led by researchers from the in Canada, found that workstations got people moving and increased upper body muscular activity more than did standing versions, while cycling workstations improved simple processing task speeds the most.

But the upper body effort needed to stabilise gait and posture on a might affect the fine motor skills, such as typing, needed for keyboarding.

Both treadmill and cycling workstations also boosted the heart rate and expenditure while prompting a drop in blood pressure during the working day compared with standing workstations, the findings showed.

These workstations lowered stress, increased alertness and reduced boredom more than standing versions.

"With workers and the workplace slowly moving towards active workstations, future long-term studies integrating different types of active workstations should be conducted in order to provide additional evidence," said Marie-Eve Mathieu, in the paper published in the Occupational and Environmental Medicine journal.

"Ultimately, workers and corporations should be able to critically examine the benefits and limitations of each type of and determine which is most appropriate for the worker's specific needs and tasks," Mathieu added.

To understand the potential impact of active workstations on health and productivity, the team reviewed 12 studies (out of 274 initially selected).

They looked at the effect on muscles and physiology -- average heart rate, blood pressure, expenditure-perceived exertion and tolerance, and cognitive performance at work -- processing speeds, attention and short-term memory.

While all types of workstations were associated with a short-term boost in productivity, cycling and treadmill workstations seemed to be associated with greater short-term physiological changes, the researchers noted.

