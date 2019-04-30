JUST IN
Business Standard

Protests after body of abducted property dealer found

IANS  |  Patna 

The body of an abducted property dealer was found in a field in Bihar's Nalanda district, triggering protests, police said on Tuesday.

Awadesh Thakur was abducted for ransom on Sunday from Patna's Beiman Tola.

Protesters blocked roads, burnt tyres, shouted slogan and pelted stones at the police.

District police official Rajendra Kumar Bhil said a case has been lodged against two persons.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:56 IST

