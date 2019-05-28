Dale Steyn ruled out of South Africa's World Cup opener

Veteran South African pacer won't be ready to play the team's opener against hosts England. confirmed on Tuesday that the 35-year-old won't be fit in time for the tournament opener that takes place at The Oval on Thursday.

Gibson also said that could be sitting out of the second match too and are hoping he will be fit to play in their third league game against "He's not quite ready yet. He's not far away ... but not quite yet.

"We think with a six-week tournament, there is no real need to force the issue," Gibson told reporters at the end of the team's training session on Tuesday.

"We know that he is close and he's getting closer every day. We'll give him as much time as we can to get him ready. We hope that if not by Sunday, then by the game."

had aggravated a during his sting with the Royal Challengers in the recently concluded 2019 season of the He has not featured in any of South Africa's pre- warm-up games. While Steyn was part of the 15-man squad for the first match, batted first and the game was eventually washed out.

