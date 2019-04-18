Daman & Diu administration showing below par: ADR

Performance of the & Union Territory Administration has been "below average" on most voter concerns like employment, drinking water and healthcare, according to a report by the (ADR).

The election watchdog's " & Survey 2018", released on Thursday, says the government also performed "poorly" in providing better roads. The survey was conducted between October and December 2018.

Across the Union Territory, major voter concerns were drinking water (49.26 per cent), employment opportunities (46.31 per cent) and (38.35 per cent), according to the survey.

In rural areas, the top priorities were employment (58 per cent), drinking water (46 per cent) and better roads (36 per cent) and the government performed below average on all these counts, it says.

Drinking water (51 per cent), facilities (40 per cent) and employment opportunities (40 per cent) continued to be the major concerns in urban areas but the administration could offer little on these.

