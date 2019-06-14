JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Education

Apple working on new MacBook, suggests registrations

ICC planning forces Kohli & boys to train in private gyms (Exclusive)

Business Standard

Maharashtra boy tops JEE Advanced exam

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Maharshtra's Kartikey Gupta has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019, by securing 346 out of 372 marks, according to the results declared on Friday by IIT-Kharagpur.

At number 10, Hyderabad's Shabnam Sahay secured the top rank among the female candidates. She has obtained 308 marks of the total, the results showed.

Archit Bubna from New Delhi secured the third rank in the examination.

A total of 1,61,319 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 38,705 candidates cleared it. Among the candidates who passed the exam, 5,356 were female and 33,349 male.

The total number of General Category students who qualified for the exam were 15,566. Apart from these, 7,651 candidates were successful from the OBC (non-creamy) layer category, 8,758 Scheduled Caste and 3,094 candidates from Scheduled Tribe categories.

A candidate is required to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 30 per cent to pass the examination.

JEE Advanced is the second stage of the selection process for various engineering colleges in India. Only the candidates who meet the cut off of the JEE Main examination, progress to the JEE Advanced exam.

Of the 11.47 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Main this year, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same.

--IANS

pgs/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 13:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU