Maharashtra boy tops JEE Advanced exam

Maharshtra's Kartikey Gupta has topped the (JEE) Advanced 2019, by securing 346 out of 372 marks, according to the results declared on Friday by IIT-

At number 10, Hyderabad's secured the top rank among the female candidates. She has obtained 308 marks of the total, the results showed.

Archit Bubna from secured the third rank in the examination.

A total of 1,61,319 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 38,705 candidates cleared it. Among the candidates who passed the exam, 5,356 were female and 33,349 male.

The total number of Category students who qualified for the exam were 15,566. Apart from these, 7,651 candidates were successful from the OBC (non-creamy) layer category, 8,758 Scheduled Caste and 3,094 candidates from Scheduled Tribe categories.

A candidate is required to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 30 per cent to pass the examination.

Advanced is the second stage of the selection process for various colleges in Only the candidates who meet the cut off of the Main examination, progress to the Advanced exam.

Of the 11.47 lakh candidates who appeared for the JEE Main this year, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same.

