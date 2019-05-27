Delhi HC asks ED to reply on Talwar's interim bail plea

The Delhi on Monday asked the (ED) to file a reply on a plea by Deepak Talwar, an accused in a money-laundering case, seeking interim on medical grounds.

Justice also asked the jail authorities to file a medical report of Talwar and listed the matter for May 30 for further hearing. The court also directed the to provide necessary medical treatment to Talwar.

Talwar has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines over seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to money-laundering against Talwar, who was deported from the (UAE) on January 30.

Meanwhile, another division bench headed by asked Talwar's son to appear before the ED and satisfy it.

The bench's direction came after it was informed that was a "fugitive". The court was hearing Wave Hospitality Ltd's plea challenging a notice related to provisional attachment of its hotel in Aerocity area.

The ED told the court that Talwar is connected with Wave Hospitality and since he is a "fugitive" from law, the company's plea should not be heard. But the company said that Talwar was neither one of its directors nor a shareholder.

On May 1, a trial court issued a Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Aditya Talwar in a case related to irregular seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the ED.

--IANS

ak/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)