J&K Bank raid: ACB says action carried out after registration of FIR

After completing nearly 10-hour raid on Saturday at the corporate headquarters of J&K Bank, the Anti- Bureau (ACB) said it has seized discriminatory documents and material with regard to the alleged fraudulent appointments in the

A press release issued by the on Saturday evening said: "The Kashmir has registered a case under Prevention of Act on outcome of a written complaint received in headquarters J&K to look into the allegations related to illegal/fraudulent appointments made in

"Since the allegations reflected in the complaint disclose commission of criminal misconduct by Officers/officials of which constitute offence under section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Act, case FIR No. 10/2019 was regis tered in P/S Anti Corruption Bureau Central Kashmir and investigation of the case was taken up".

It said immediately after registration of FIR, searches of premises of headQuarters were carried out and during pertaining to the appointments were seized.

"Further investigation is going on," it added.

The ACB raid followed the sacking of the Bank's chairman, and his replacement by R.K. Chibber as the interim of the bank.

--IANS

sq/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)