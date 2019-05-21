Deoband asks Muslims to pray for 'suitable results'

Deoband, the renowned Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, has appealed to Muslims to offer prayers if they want the results of Lok Sabha elections to be "suitable for all".

The Mufti of the seminary, Maulana Masood Hasan Bulandshahri, said that Muslims should offer prayers collectively in this regard.

"This is necessary for the peace of mankind in the country. The exit poll results have left many people disturbed. Prayers are the only answer in this situation and one never knows when their prayers will be answered," he said.

The Mufti's appeal has the approval of other clerics.

said: "We welcome the appeal and all Muslims should follow this."

The exit poll results show a clear majority for the This has apparently disturbed the Muslim community that has faced incidents of mob lynching over cow slaughter and the community is wary of the returning to power.

--IANS

amita/mag/ksk

