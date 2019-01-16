Deve Gowda, Kejriwal, Pawar, Akhilesh at Mamata's Jan 19 rally

Former H D Devegowda, Minister and his counterpart H D Kumaraswamy, political heavyweights like and would address the January 19 opposition rally here, Trinamool said on Tuesday.

She told reporters that leaders of non-BJP parties from " to Kanyakumari" would be present at the rally, which political observers are describing as an effort on the her part to emerge as the face of the opposition ahead of the coming polls.

"On January 19, you will see a huge representation from all regions of the country. Heavy-weight national leaders, including a former and several ex- ministers, will attend the rally," Banerjee said.

"Political leaders from to Kanyakumari -- former H D Devegowda, H D Kumaraswamy (both of Janata Dal-Secular), (Aam Admi Party), former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ( chief), (Nationalist and also former chief minister), ( and former Jammu and Chief Minister) would be among the many leaders present in the rally," Banerjee added.

With chief and her mother deciding to skip the rally, the party would be represented by of the Congress in the Mallikarjun Kharge.

Banerjee said she had invited Left parties including CPI-M and Kerala Chief Minister but was yet to receive any confirmation from them.

Virtually conceding that Bahujan Samaj would not be coming, she said "perhaps she will nominate some one else to represent her party".

