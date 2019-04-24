Dimple Yadav takes out another road show in Kannauj

Akhilesh Yadav's wife and MP Dimple Yadav, who is contesting again from the constituency, on Wednesday held a massive road show in the town.

Dimple Yadav, who arrived in in the morning, started her five km-long road show from Rasoolabad to Mangalpur area in the town.

Clad in orange saree, she greeted the hundreds of Samajwadi Party, and the workers who showered her with flower petals.

Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied their modified bus chariot and the SUV and workers of both her party and its allies were out in force as Dimple Yadav, who is affectionately called 'bhabhiji' in the area, waved to the people.

Apart from slogans in her favour, there were also slogans that the fate of the state will also change as BSP supremo Mayawati and have come together in these elections.

will again face the BJP's Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in 2014.

She had held a road show in the city along with turned on April 6 after filing her nomination papers.

The SP is contesting 37 seats, the BSP 38 and Ajit Singh's three. The alliance is not fielding candidates in Amethi and - held by and respectively.

